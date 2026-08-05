Enjoy coffee, art and a good book at Trident Booksellers & Cafe in Boulder

By Emma Houckes

If you are looking for a new third-space, Trident Booksellers & Cafe is Boulder’s go-to cafe, bookstore, and community event space. As the oldest cafe in Boulder, Trident Booksellers & Cafe has become a staple for a tasty beverage or a great book.

Trident Booksellers & Cafe originated as a bookstore, but shortly after opening they added espresso and drip coffee service. They now have coffee, tea and pastries, along with books, journals and cards for sale. They are internationally known for their specialty coffee from Idle Hands Roasting Company and their high quality, directly imported assortment of tea.

The cafe is employee-owned, following the COVID-19 pandemic. The cafe also prioritizes supporting the farmers and producers by paying a fair and sustainable price for their teas. They build connections with farmers and producers, directly importing from those who grow and make the tea itself.

Trident Booksellers & Cafe buys your used books in excellent condition. Guests can sell their books and buy Trident Press books, including punk rock travelogues, occult spiritual texts, weirdo fiction, anarchist political philosophy, and vertiginous poetry, among other unique curated genres.

Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts many community events, including a Language Exchange every Monday night at 7 p.m., which they describe as a “lively conversation for language learners, native speakers, and everyone in between.” The cafe also hosts music and book events on their back patio year-round, welcoming the community to enjoy the local arts scene.

Whether you’re a caffeine lover, caffeine-free, or simply want to be involved in your community, Trident Booksellers & Cafe celebrates community, compassion, diversity and independent thinking.

Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, the cafe is open every day from 7 a.m to 9 p.m., and the bookstore is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.