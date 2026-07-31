First-timer’s Guide: Boulder’s Farmers Market

One of the best parts of summer is visiting a farmers market.

Since 1987, Boulder County Farmers Markets has connected residents with locally grown produce and other Colorado-made products.

With dozens of vendors, the Boulder Farmers Market offers a wide selection of flowers, plants, meat, dairy products, eggs, baked goods and prepared foods.

The market has a strong commitment to supporting local agriculture, requiring all vendors to be based in Colorado. According to the Boulder County Farmers Markets website, vendors "grow their own produce, raise their own animals, or prepare and package their own food with as many locally grown products as possible."

The organization also emphasizes the economic benefits of buying local.

"We require all of our vendors to call Colorado home," the website states. "By selling to Colorado eaters directly, farmers can reinvest in our communities through fair wages for farm staff and better farming practices for the planet. Each dollar spent with them translates into 3.5 times more wealth for our local economy."

Sustainability is another priority. Vendors are required to follow the market's zero-waste policies.

Boulder County Farmers Markets operates two summer markets: the Boulder Farmers Market and the Longmont Farmers Market.

The Boulder Farmers Market is at 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Wednesday market runs through Oct. 7, while the Saturday market continues through Nov. 21.

The Longmont Farmers Market takes place at the Boulder County Fairgrounds every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The season concludes Nov. 21.

In addition to fresh produce and other local goods, both markets feature live music and monthly artisan markets, held on the second Saturday of each month in Boulder and the fourth Saturday of each month in Longmont.

One important rule to remember about bringing pets: Only service animals are permitted at either market.

After the regular season ends, visitors can also check out the annual Winter Market on Dec. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The event brings together local farmers, ranchers, food producers and artisans for an all-local holiday shopping experience.

For more information and a complete list of vendors, visit bcfm.org.