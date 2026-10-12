Culture Boulder

Creative haven in Emerald City

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Oct. 12, 2026
Crowd-Collective-Tiffany-Crowder-
Tiffany Crowder

By Lisa Gage
Boulder Weekly

In the heart of North Boulder’s NoBo Art District, sits a cluster of large green warehouses locally known as Emerald City. Toward the back of this complex, one can find The Crowd Collective, a vast communal space created especially for an energetic and eclectic group of resident artists.

Founded in 2018 by Tiffany Crowder, an artist, curator and arts administrator, the collective’s mission is to nurture a supportive network, provide exhibition opportunities and keep art approachable and accessible to the greater community.

"I understood firsthand what working artists needed from studio space and what was missing in Boulder," Crowder said.

The Crowd Collective, located at 4939 Broadway #58, has 12 resident creatives working in a variety of expressions and styles. Since opening, it has provided a sanctuary for 40 emerging and established artists and presented more than 60 exhibitions, including numerous debut solo shows.

Crowder earned a B.F.A in studio art and a B.A. in art history from the University of Colorado Boulder and has worked primarily in encaustic painting for the past decade - incorporating photography, painting and mixed media into her work. In 2025, she completed a certification in arts management.

"I understand both the practical needs of maintaining a studio practice and how meaningful it can be for an artist to have their work taken seriously and given space to be seen," she said.

"Our resident artists have become a true studio family," Crowder added. "They work independently across a wide range of media, but they also exchange ideas, share resources, celebrate one another’s successes and show up for each other when someone needs help."

First Fridays and other events

The Crowd Collective opens its doors to the public every month (except January) for the popular First Friday Art Walk. This successful event series runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is sponsored by the NoBo Art District, an inclusive, grassroots nonprofit dedicated to promoting artists and creative businesses -including the NoBo Art Center and Bus Stop Gallery.

Visitors can wander through working studios, meet artists, view a new exhibition and enjoy live music, food trucks and an atmosphere that Crowder describes as more of a welcoming neighborhood gathering than a traditional gallery opening.

Additionally, The Crowd Collective hosts the Collage Club on the first and third Monday of each month and participates annually in Boulder Arts Week.

Creating a future for artists

Crowder's long-term goal is to expand The Crowd Collective and provide a bigger gallery, teaching area and more affordable studios. With the rising cost of living in Boulder, she hopes to deliver both practical stability and opportunities for artists to create and develop their careers.

“We look for artists who are committed to their practice and interested in actively participating in a supportive, public-facing studio community.”

Studios are in high demand, and those interested in joining can apply on the website www.thecrowdboulder.com. The Crowd Collective will reach out and conduct interviews to find the best fit once spaces become available.

Photo credits and captions:

Courtesy Photos

Tiffany Crowder with S-O-L-A-C-E, her found object installation, 2019.

Crowd Collective artists and friends, June 2026

Photo credit: Dona Laurita Photography

First Friday attendees descend upon the Crowd Collective.

The Crowd Collective studios open to the community on First Friday.

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