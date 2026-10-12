Feeding Boulder, one grocery cart at a time

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

The parking lot at 4830 Pearl Street hums on a weekday morning. Car doors open and close. Bus brakes sigh. Adults step out carrying reusable bags toward a modest one-story building that feels less like a charity and more like a neighborhood grocery store.

Inside, shelves hold fresh produce, milk, bread, frozen meats. A shopper turns an apple over in her palm. Volunteers greet people by name. No proof of eligibility necessary. This is Harvest of Hope Pantry, and the only requirement is showing up.

Founded in 2012 by two Boulder parishes, it’s the only food pantry in Boulder providing free, healthy supplemental food to everyone who walks through its doors, and it currently serves more people than at any point in its history.

A grocery store, not a charity

At the heart of the model is client choice. Rather than receiving pre-packed bags, shoppers select their own items within a weekly allowance. It aims to feel like a grocery store, not a service you must qualify for. In its annual survey, 98% of shoppers say they feel welcome and respected, and 97% report eating more nutritiously and feeling more food-secure. Shoppers with kitchens visit weekly; those without can visit daily for ready-to-eat items. Their service hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; with extended hours Tuesday and Thursday until 6:30 p.m.

A human story

For Megan Newman, the pantry became a lifeline after disability reshaped her life. "I was injured and waiting for short term disability," she says. "My whole life was upended." SNAP wasn't giving her enough, and other pantries’ foods often lack nutritional value.

Then she walked through the doors. "I went there and I fell in love with it. The first minute I went in I felt welcome, there was no shame."

The details stay with her. Newman recalls staff greeting her warmly and says the pantry's honor-system approach helped her feel trusted. With no fridge, staff let her come daily. She found razors, deodorant, face wash, hand cream, "things you don't think people are struggling to afford."

"It's been a rough road," Newman says, pausing as she welled up with gratitude. "Some days I feel like if I can get to Harvest, everything will be okay. It’s like, it’s okay. You’re okay today.”

She remembers one of the first staff members she met took the effort to know her name, ask about her life, “treat me like I was human.”

Programs that meet people where they are

Mobile pantries operate at seven Boulder County locations, many in affordable housing communities. The Retail Rescue Program partners with local shops and major grocers to recover quality unsold food; they rescued 248,000 pounds last year.

Harvest of Hope is also the only pantry in Boulder County that is open on Saturdays and provides free services to the public, providing books, pet food, medical insurance assistance, legal support, and more.

The need in Boulder

The pantry's growth tells its own story. It distributed 1,016,373 pounds of food in 2024, across 31,260 shopping visits. In 2025 it served about 5,000 people; this year it is on track to support

6,500 and as of Oct. 1 has already distributed over 1,221,653 million pounds of food in 2026 across 41,092 visits.

According to Community Food Share, 34,000 people across Boulder and Broomfield Counties are food insecure, including 12% of children. The average cost per meal here is $4.16, nearly 30% above the national average.

Meanwhile, SNAP is reaching fewer people. Nationwide, over 1.5 million children have lost SNAP benefits since July 2025, with Colorado seeing a 5% drop in child participation. More than 40% of food-insecure households in Boulder County earn too much to qualify. For many households that do not qualify for federal aid, the pantry fills a critical gap.

How to help

Monetary donations are the pantry's most urgent need — they allow Harvest of Hope to source food at a very low cost and purchase fresh items like milk, butter, meat, and hygiene products. You can donate at hopepantry.org; every dollar provides two meals.

Food donations are also welcome: shelf-stable plant milk, nut butters, bottled water, and ready-to-eat items for unhoused shoppers.

You can also participate in the Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K on Thursday, November 27, 9 a.m., at Boulder Courthouse, 1300 Block Pearl Street Mall. Registration: teamboco.com.

Or attend the "If Music Be the Food…" Benefit Concert — Sunday, Dec. 13, at a soon-to-be determined venue.

"This can happen to anyone in a second," Newman says. "My accident was five seconds, and it changed my life forever." But inside those doors, something else changed: "If I can get to Harvest, everything will be okay."