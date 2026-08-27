Boulder

Boulder Weekly is back in town

By Will Cornelius - Aug. 27, 2026
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Left to right: Stew Sallow, former owner of Boulder Weekly and Meaghan Levy, the current owner and publisher.

Boulder’s favorite alternative newspaper is returning.

Earlier this month, Meaghan Levy became the new owner and publisher of the Boulder Weekly. Levy takes over from founder and former owner Stew Sallo, who started the weekly alternative newspaper covering Boulder and Boulder County in 1993.

"During the last year, I have never let go of the vision of having Boulder Weekly resume publication," Sallo said.

Levy, who is also the owner and publisher of The Surveyor, a local newspaper that serves Berthoud, Milliken, Mead and Johnstown, is not new to the publication world. She even began collecting Boulder Weekly issues when she first moved to Colorado.

"I have several old issues from 2023 and 2024, and I always like to joke that I was prepping for something I didn't even know I was prepping for," Levy said.

"Ive always been a newspaper fan — I've read since I was a little kid and it's such an important part of our community and such an important part of who we are as people."

Levy and Sallo sat down with KGNU’s Sam Fuqua to discuss the change in ownership and future of the newspaper. Listen to the interview here: The Boulder Weekly is back — what does its future hold? – KGNU Community Radio

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