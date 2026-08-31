Volunteering for the Sundance Film Festival

By Lisa Gage

The 2027 Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 21–31, marking its Boulder debut after spending over 40 years in Park City, Utah.

Robert Redford founded the Sundance Institute in 1981 to foster independence, risk-taking and new voices in the American film industry. Each January, the Sundance Film Festival attracts a global audience by featuring groundbreaking independent film work, emphasizing storytelling and emerging talent.

Known for championing typically low-budget independent films and launching careers of new and diverse artists, Sundance is now the largest independent film festival in the United States. Last year’s attendance of 85,000 is expected to be matched at the upcoming Boulder festival.

That means the festival staff is going to need a lot of help!

How to volunteer

Every year, the festival depends upon volunteers to serve in many different roles. In 2025, the festival had 1,350 volunteers. This year, they are looking for 2,000.

The volunteer application process opens on Aug. 31, 2026, and anyone over age 18 is invited to apply. Interested applicants are invited to register for one Zoom information session on either Sept. 2, 9 or 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit the Sundance volunteer website page.

Celebrating togetherness: Pearl Street Stampedes 2026 - Boulder Weekly

Volunteer roles include guest services, media relations, ushering/venue support, ticketing and lines, transportation, events, information services and other behind-the-scenes festival operations.

Some positions require specific experience or physical abilities, while others focus primarily on customer service, organization and enthusiasm. Time commitments range from “full festival” to “half festival” to “student.” For a complete list of volunteer roles and the time commitments associated with them, check out the 2027 volunteer catalog.

The festival receives thousands of applications annually, and the selection of volunteers will occur in September and October. Boulder County residents will have priority since proof of short-term lodging is a requirement for all volunteers.

The benefits of volunteering

According to Sundance, volunteers receive a range of benefits and opportunities to enjoy the festival. These include free tickets to screenings via the volunteer/staff line, exclusive volunteer-only events and screenings, the annual volunteer appreciation party, meal vouchers, plus Sundance gear and swag.

However, volunteering for Sundance is about more than the perks—it’s a unique opportunity to become a part of a once-in-a-lifetime community experience as Boulder hosts the festival for the first time.

Whether you’re a passionate cinephile or simply want to meet new people or get a sneak peek at what it takes to put on a festival of this size, you will have a front-row seat to a memorable experience.