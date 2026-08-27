Things to do this weekend Boulder

Music festival, farmers market & more: 7 things to do in Boulder this weekend: Aug. 28-30

By Maris Westrum - Aug. 27, 2026
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Credit: Andrew LaBonne

1. Catch the Tulagi Music Festival

Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 27-30

Formerly known as Boulder Roots Music Festival, Tulagi brings live music, artists and performances to venues throughout Boulder. The festival features hundreds of artists across multiple stages and genres.

Tulagi Music Festival event information

2. Visit the Boulder Farmers Market

Saturday, Aug. 29 | 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spend Saturday morning browsing local produce, food vendors and other offerings at the Boulder Farmers Market in Central Park near 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard.

Boulder Farmers Market details

3. See a Twenty One Pilots laser show at Fiske Planetarium

Friday, Aug. 28 | 10 to 11 p.m.

Head to Fiske Planetarium for the Twenty One Pilots Laser & Liquid Sky Show, combining music and immersive laser visuals. Tickets are listed at $12 for adults and $8 for students, youth, military members and seniors.

Twenty One Pilots Laser & Liquid Sky Show

4. See Ozomatli with The Iguanas

Saturday, Aug. 29 | 8 p.m.

The Fox Theatre hosts Ozomatli with The Iguanas and The Colorado Youth Mariachi Program for a Saturday night concert. (Z2 Entertainment)

5. Explore Boulder on a guided e-bike tour

Friday, Aug. 28 | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take a guided electric bike tour and see Boulder from a different perspective. The event is listed on the University of Colorado Boulder's calendar.

Guided e-bike tour of Boulder

6. Visit the Design/HEALth Exhibition

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29

The Fulginiti Gallery at the University of Colorado Boulder is hosting the Design/HEALth Exhibition as part of the weekend's campus events.

Design/HEALth Exhibition information

7. See Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC at the Dairy Arts Center

Sunday, Aug. 30 | 2 p.m.

The documentary follows musician and filmmaker Jack Johnson’s journey from surfing and making surf films to becoming a world-renowned musician, using rare footage and music to tell the story.

Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC event details and tickets

Tickets are listed from $7 to $14.

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