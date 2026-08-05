SmithKlein Gallery shows fine art in the heart of Boulder

By Emma Houckes

If you’re looking to experience Boulder’s vibrant arts scene in an upscale setting, SmithKlein Gallery should be on your bucket list. SmithKlein Gallery creates an experience that brings veteran art collectors and first-time buyers, ensuring a positive experience no matter which group you fall into.

Founded in 1984, SmithKlein has been a family-owned business through two generations of ownership. Nathan Klein and his wife Ann Klein took over the gallery from Nathan’s mother Deborah SmithKlein, continuing her original vision.

SmithKlein Gallery offers an eclectic mix of high quality art from artists in Boulder and beyond. The gallery features an extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, glasswork, and mixed-media pieces.

SmithKlein Gallery is known for its diverse selection of contemporary and traditional works, with an emphasis on large-scale paintings and sculpture. Through over 40 years of operation, SmithKlein has become a pillar for Boulder’s fine art community.

SmithKlein Gallery prides itself on providing a personalized experience for every guest. They provide a no pressure atmosphere that allows you to connect with the artists they represent. The gallery has a knowledgeable staff to assist guests with questions and purchases, making SmithKlein a highly accessible gallery for first-time buyers.

Beyond guests, SmithKlein Gallery is dedicated to representing their artists authentically. On the gallery’s website, artists have space to share an artist’s statement, and the gallery posts artists’ stories on their blog.

Whether you’re searching for a statement piece to complete your home, exploring a specific artist’s collection, or simply looking to spend a day surrounded by beautiful artwork, SmithKlein Gallery delivers an experience that makes guests feel unique and special.

Located on the historic Pearl Street Mall, SmithKlein Gallery is open every day.