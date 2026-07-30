Take a Hike (up Mount Sanitas) 

By Riggs Robertson

The pleasant burn of muscles, cool morning air, and the promise of brunch afterwards are some of the greatest joys of hiking. For a quick, but challenging hike for the upcoming week, choose Mount Sanitas. While only being a little under a mile and a half, this hike has everything that is needed for a morning movement, with 1323 of elevation gain, and ending with an overlook of the city of Boulder.

The steep gain is due to the primary stairway that takes up a good portion of the trail before the summit. Much like stair master, this will get the muscles burning very quickly. Unlike the stair master in the gym, Mount Sanitas guides its visitors through sprawling, lush meadows, and boulder clusters. And more than boulder if you make it to the end. At least 2 boulders will be seen on the hike. I guarantee it.

There tends to be a bit of higher traffic afoot, so consider those early, yawning mornings for a mildly strenuous jaunt, or midday for the beating summer sun and to watch morning people complete their hike and go to that oh-so coveted brunch.

The beautiful Colorado flora is a sight to behold, under the open blue sky. Trees stand tall, silent giants, unconcerned with the plights of the city that exists a stone throw away. Boulders that have endured centuries of hardship that have not crumbled yet. They do not plan on starting anytime soon. A hike cannot fix one’s mental health, but it can lessen the burden for a while, to know that the world is wide, nature does not exist without us, and she loves us with open arms. The sky is open and old, and we are not alone in this world. Take a hike. This hike. Specifically.