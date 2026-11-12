THE GAMBLE OF PSILOCYBIN THERAPY: AN ALTERNATIVE TO PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION

Oyster mushrooms, a functional strain of mushrooms that have received early clinical trials that show potential benefits for mood, inflammation and cardiometabolic health. Courtesy of Colorado Psychedelic Healing

Oyster mushrooms, a functional strain of mushrooms that have received early clinical trials that show potential benefits for mood, inflammation and cardiometabolic health. Courtesy of Colorado Psychedelic Healing

The decriminalization of psilocybin in Colorado has created opportunities for licensed psilocybin treatment and expanded psychedelic education in Boulder.

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

The Colorado Psychedelic Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2022 to educate people around the benefits of psychedelics and plant medicines.

The organization was founded by Erin Witter following the approval of Colorado’s Natural Medicine Health Act, Proposition 122 and Senate Bill 23-290, which decriminalized psilocybin, dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine and mescaline for adults 21 and older.

Erin Witter, Licensed Natural Medicine Facilitator, presents "Introduction to the World of Mushrooms" at Natural Grocers in Lafayette on October 21, 2026. Photo credit: Evan Boorman/Boulder Weekly

“The core part of the Psychedelic Society is education and helping people to overcome the stigma from the drug war that’s been going for the last 50 years in order to learn about the benefits of these plant medicines, psilocybin being the primary one,” Witter said.

Under Colorado’s Natural Medicine Health Act, the state began regulating and licensing psilocybin services for adults ages 21 and older. Witter became one of Colorado’s first licensed psilocybin facilitators and founded Colorado Psychedelic Healing in 2025 to facilitate legal psychedelic sessions in Boulder.

“This is important to me because I have a personal experience with alcohol addiction. So it’s very close to my heart with my own process of recovery and my own process of learning about the causes of my addiction,” Witter said.

Colorado is the second U.S. state to create legal supervised psilocybin therapy, which early clinical trials show can rapidly reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and substance use disorder. However, scientific evidence is not yet considered sufficient or conclusive enough for routine clinical approval.

A facilitation space set up for a psilocybin session under Colorado's regulated natural medicine program. Photo by: Alisha Light courtesy of Colorado Psychedelic Healing.

There is significantly more clinical evidence for psilocybin treatment in depression and anxiety than there is for PTSD. Evidence for proven PTSD psilocybin treatment is still considered inadequate due to the lack of large trials and short-term data.

The state began accepting license applications for natural medicine facilitators on Dec. 31, 2024, through the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. Licensed facilitators guide clients through a mandatory multistep process involving an initial health risk screening, preparation sessions, supervised administration and subsequent integration sessions.

At Colorado Psychedelic Healing, Witter uses a facilitation process to build a trusted relationship with clients. Facilitation begins with an initial consultation to define the intention through a one-on-one conversation exploring formative experiences and a confidential intake questionnaire to examine treatment options.

“Prescription medications need to be well known up front and then researched. People need to talk with their prescribing physician about the interaction between psilocybin and medications that they’re on. Some medications are very dangerous to take with psilocybin,” Witter said. “Aside from medications, the other important part of screening is history of psychosis, personally or in the family history. History of heart disease is also a red flag.”

Preparation helps participants establish intentions and understand common emotional and sensory experiences. The healing center provides guidance on nutrition, sleep and self-care before psilocybin use.

“With someone who's challenged with addiction, it can take a longer period of preparation talking with the person about what traumatic experiences could have caused their addiction,” Witter said. “To develop a healthy relationship with emotions, that’s something that has been important to me. That was only really possible through plant medicines to be able to explore more deeply my past and my memories of things and my experiences to transform my understanding of myself.”

After preparation, patients undergo a supervised psilocybin session. The facilitator provides emotional support without interfering with the participant’s experience in a comfortable physical setting. Witter uses mindfulness techniques to navigate intense emotions during the session.

“What really benefits people in the intentional use of psilocybin is to have harm reduction support because we are becoming very vulnerable when we take plant medicines like psilocybin. We are open to emotions, memories and different perspectives on relationships,” Witter said. “With the right support that I provide in my practice, it helps people gently look inward and face these things and know we built a trust and that everything’s going to be OK.”

Witter approaches psilocybin sessions with the belief that each person has an inner healing intelligence that emerges during psilocybin treatment.

“There’s often a conflict between the head and the heart. What we think we should be doing, who we think we should be satisfying, what we think we should be doing to achieve success, maybe is something that’s not aligned with what we really want in our lives. What we really want in our lives is more tied to our intuition,” Witter said.

Following the administration session, patients are required to participate in at least two one-hour long sessions to discuss changes and lessons from treatment and how to apply them in the future. The integration process supports the recollection of themes, realizations and sensations to incorporate into daily life.

“Psilocybin allows us to access other parts of our consciousness and our nervous system that prescription medications do not. What we find is a lot of prescription medications just treat symptoms of a mental illness. Or symptoms of, for example, childhood trauma that’s manifesting as anxiety or as depression. The psilocybin, when it’s administered with high-quality preparation with a facilitator and with integration afterwards really helps to get closer to the root cause of these challenges in one’s life,” Witter said.

Psilocybin mushrooms. Photo credit: Erin Witter, courtesy of Lost Garden Labs & Therapeutics

In Colorado, people can give away or share psilocybin, DMT or mescaline but cannot sell them. People are allowed to cultivate mushrooms within a 12-by-12-foot area on private property and it is illegal to openly and publicly display or consume psilocybin.

The Colorado Psychedelic Society provides plant medicine education beyond licensed therapy. Witter advises people who use psilocybin recreationally to consult their doctors before ingestion.

“If they’re going to stay in the recreational space in what they call the decrim side in the state of Colorado, where people are allowed to have and grow mushrooms, they need to be aware of that and have community support. Family and friends are there for them both during and after any use of psilocybin.”