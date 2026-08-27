CU Boulder Boulder News

Celebrating togetherness: Pearl Street Stampedes 2026

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Aug. 27, 2026
Downtown-Boulder-Buffalo-Stampede-2025-12
Courtesy: CU Boulder

By Riggs Robertson

Good food, live music and the love of sports. Those are the three essentials for creating the perfect start to any home game.

The tradition will begin its 2026 run on Friday, September 11. The Pearl Street Stampede holds a special place in the heart of the Boulder Community. It’s a collaborative effort between CU Boulder, local businesses, the City of Boulder and Downtown Boulder bring the community together for a night to remember.

It always starts with Stephen Tebo’s vintage 1948 fire truck leading the charge, a long-standing tradition. The shining yellow of the truck, the hum of the engine, followed closely by the Golden Buffalo Marching Band—their own instruments filling the air with heavy brass and light woodwinds. Follow the music for an electric performance from the best Boulder has to offer.

Colorado Spirit Squad will also be in attendance, providing the crowd with an invigorating performance. With precise dance routines and aerial tricks, the team knows how to work a crowd and get everyone ravenous for the rest of the night of activity.

The Stampede is a way to bring people together. The event would not happen without the immense amount of work from all the collaborators. From the university to the community businesses, there is a desire to bring people together to strengthen the camaraderie and sense of togetherness within all participants.

“The biggest impact is really just community spirit. It's so nice to be out in a crowd of people who are so excited, so passionate and ready to support the university,” Terri Takata-Smith, vice president of marketing and communications for Downtown Boulder, said. “Our businesses are thrilled to welcome both residents and visitors to the district for this incredible event, and everybody's happy. The way it unites the community, and it just provides a great atmosphere to get people excited.”

While the Stampede started to usher in the start of the football season, it has expanded to much higher ambitions. It is a way to recognize all of the phenomenal athletic and sports teams that CU Boulder has to offer. To show appreciation and to celebrate all of their hard work and accomplishments.

That sentiment extends to visiting teams as well. “We also love seeing the supporters of the opposing team,” Takata-Smith said with great pride. “We'd love to welcome them to join in

the sun as well. It's just a great way to get excited about being in Boulder and the connection between downtown and the university.”

This is a way to celebrate the love of sports. To celebrate what can be accomplished with grit, hard work, teamwork and determination. To be proud of what we can mold ourselves into.

This year, there will be an extra special event held on Oct. 16. A larger celebration with more of a basketball theme, to commemorate the hard work of the CU Boulder basketball team. So come on out and be a part of this wonderful community we all had a hand in creating.

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