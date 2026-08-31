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Colorado seventh- and eighth-graders invited to be ‘Governor for a Day’

By Maris Westrum - Aug. 31, 2026
AP23115756888788-scaled-1
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs legislation requiring manufacturers to provide farmers with the manuals, tools, parts and software needed to repair their own machinery Tuesday, April 25, 2023, during a ceremony outside the State Capitol in downtown Denver. Colorado became the first state to enact a right-to-repair law for agricultural equipment, while at least 10 other states were considering similar measures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Colorado seventh- and eighth-graders have a chance to trade the classroom for the State Capitol as Gov. Jared Polis launches a new “Governor for a Day” contest.

According to the Governor's Office press release, the competition will give one Colorado student the opportunity to join Polis at the Capitol for a behind-the-scenes look at how state government operates. The winning student will have the chance to sit in on meetings, learn about the responsibilities of the governor and experience a day in the life of Colorado’s chief executive.

“Young Coloradans are our future and there's no better way to get involved in state government than by being Governor for a day,” Polis said. “Colorado’s next generation of leaders is already in our classrooms, and I’m excited to give one of them a special opportunity to serve alongside me for a day.”

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Students can enter the contest beginning Aug. 31, with submissions due Sept. 7. To enter, students must complete an online form and submit a video between 30 seconds and two minutes explaining why they want to serve as governor for a day.

The Governor’s Office plans to announce the winner Sept. 14. The winning student will then travel to Denver to spend a day with Polis and get a firsthand look at the work that goes into running the state.

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