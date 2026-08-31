Colorado seventh- and eighth-graders invited to be ‘Governor for a Day’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs legislation requiring manufacturers to provide farmers with the manuals, tools, parts and software needed to repair their own machinery Tuesday, April 25, 2023, during a ceremony outside the State Capitol in downtown Denver. Colorado became the first state to enact a right-to-repair law for agricultural equipment, while at least 10 other states were considering similar measures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs legislation requiring manufacturers to provide farmers with the manuals, tools, parts and software needed to repair their own machinery Tuesday, April 25, 2023, during a ceremony outside the State Capitol in downtown Denver. Colorado became the first state to enact a right-to-repair law for agricultural equipment, while at least 10 other states were considering similar measures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Colorado seventh- and eighth-graders have a chance to trade the classroom for the State Capitol as Gov. Jared Polis launches a new “Governor for a Day” contest.

According to the Governor's Office press release, the competition will give one Colorado student the opportunity to join Polis at the Capitol for a behind-the-scenes look at how state government operates. The winning student will have the chance to sit in on meetings, learn about the responsibilities of the governor and experience a day in the life of Colorado’s chief executive.

“Young Coloradans are our future and there's no better way to get involved in state government than by being Governor for a day,” Polis said. “Colorado’s next generation of leaders is already in our classrooms, and I’m excited to give one of them a special opportunity to serve alongside me for a day.”

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Students can enter the contest beginning Aug. 31, with submissions due Sept. 7. To enter, students must complete an online form and submit a video between 30 seconds and two minutes explaining why they want to serve as governor for a day.

The Governor’s Office plans to announce the winner Sept. 14. The winning student will then travel to Denver to spend a day with Polis and get a firsthand look at the work that goes into running the state.