“If You Insist” – The Bends at Fox Theater, Wednesday, Sept. 23

By Evan Borman

Formed at Louisiana State University in 2023, The Bends are a breakout alternative-rock band whose fanbase rapidly expanded with each jam-packed house party and college bar show. They will next be performing at Fox Theatre in Boulder on Wednesday, Sept. 23 - five days after their highly anticipated debut album, “If You Insist,” was released by Warner Records.

The band currently lives between worlds as they expand beyond the preconceptions of a raw, young college band and bloom into a sought-after national touring group. Their distinctive sound packs existential longing into tightly written lyrics and garage rock guitar riffs that reflect the uncertainty, heartbreak and the growing pains of relationships.

“If You Insist” fluctuates through interconnected instrumental and vocal tones, carrying the upbeat vitality found in the group's early projects and performances, as well as a relatable vulnerability that draws the audience closer to their true identity.

“It’s a little bit more honest and authentic and kind of confessional in that way because I think that’s just something as a writer you kind of grow into. At first, it’s hard to open up in that way, but I think as you gain more confidence and get better, that becomes more of a thing you’re able to do,” lead singer and songwriter Hayden Field said.

The Bends were formed by lead guitarist Ian Marmande and drummer Jacob Rhodes, who grew up together in Houma, Louisiana. They found bassist Chase Perkins practicing for another band in a dorm hallway and ultimately recruited Field for his growing reputation in an LSU songwriting class. The chemistry was instantaneous when they first jammed together, and their influences were totally aligned. Now only 23 and 24 years old, The Bends exploded online during their senior year of college after releasing their first original track, “Makeup,” which Zach Bryan shared on Instagram and called, “the song of the year.”

“That was our senior year of college. So, we kind of had to pick whether we were gonna do this or get jobs elsewhere. We kind of decided, let’s just keep working as hard as we can on making our music and playing our music around,” Field said.

The Bends moved to Nashville after graduation and put all their effort into making the new album, which acts as their explosive introduction to the world. The band had previously released multiple singles and an EP, “Leeward Drive,” which amassed millions of listens and served as a mere glimpse of their enormous potential.

“You can say what you want about Spotify, and I definitely think there’s some issues with it, but it does allow a random group of four guys to record a song and put it out and anyone in the world can hear it,” Field said.

The Bends bayou background and crackling stage presence can best be categorized as controlled chaos, and their intricate strumming patterns and bustling drums forcibly grab hold of a rowdy crowd’s attention.

“Because we’re from a background of playing at parties and places where people are having an energetic and fun time, I think it still has a lot of that. There’s a lot of trying to connect with the crowd in that way, whether it’s talking to the crowd, trying to get them into it, trying to make it to where everybody feels like they’re part of the show,” Field said.

The Bends are most inspired by The Strokes and other alternative rock bands from the 90s and early 2000s, and this is reflected in the metaphor laden lyrics and stressed sonic syllables accented by punching power cords. Off the new album, Field’s is most excited about the last song they recorded, “Dance Away,” which carries a rhythmic pulse that suspends listeners in synchronized staccato.

“It felt pretty collaborative. Everybody kind of brought their own kind of sauce, per se, to the song,” Field said. “We’re exploring and getting a little bit more off the cuff with it, just making decisions in the studio. We don’t care if it makes 100% sense right away.”

This tour will further expose the world to The Bends through their dynamic new music - while the band is exposed to a whole new world of unexplored North America that reaches outside the south and east.

“We’re super grateful and kind of see it as a blessing to be able to travel the world and see places we otherwise would not be seeing and haven’t seen… We’re really excited to play the music we’ve created and made for the world,” Field said. “I’m just excited to see y’all. We’re looking forward to Boulder, seriously that’s gonna be a fun one.”