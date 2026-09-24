Boulder musician releases new album as a love letter to the city

By Brendan Bishop/Boulder Weekly

BOULDER | Some of the most vibrant indie music in the state comes from musicians who first cut their teeth performing at parties on the University of Colorado (CU) Boulder campus, in dive bars like Sundown Saloon and The Sink or even just playing tunes on Pearl Street. Which is exactly the formula that Ashcroft, otherwise known as Benton Helzberg, followed before releasing his first album on Sept. 18, with hopes of reaching an even wider audience.

Helzberg, who discovered his passion for music after winning a guitar in an auction during the 7th grade, is now a 22-year-old CU alum and the lead musician behind “Abandoned Places,”a highly personal collection of songs with a classic Americana vibe that reflects on and celebrates life in Boulder’s lively and emotional music scene.

Previously, Helzberg mainly performed with the band Abernathy Shagnaster. However, in the fall of 2024 he began wondering about producing and recording his own material. But it wasn't until March of this year that he actually got to work creating it.

I was lucky enough to listen to the pre-release version of the album, which gave me the opportunity to get a taste and feel for the music before sitting down to interview Helzberg.

Although I’m not a music snob, I initially went in with some reservations. First-time albums don't mean as much as they used to. Any ragtag band or self-proclaimed “next big thing” can slap together some songs, put them into a folder and call it an album. So I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t mildly concerned. But to my surprise, I was introduced to something that didn't sound like it had been recorded on a Walmart microphone in a closet.

Instead, soothing and catchy guitar riffs, unique sounds of pedal steel and comforting twangs of fiddle filled my ears. This didn't sound like a new musician trying to get their footing. This sounded - dare I say - good. Even great. Which wasn’t shocking once I learned how much work the artist had put into it.

Helzberg is no pie in the sky amateur. At age 16, he attended a music program at the University of California, Berkeley, where he learned how to construct and write music while developing his craft as an artist.

For his album, he recorded in a warehouse in Boulder’s NoBo Art District and handpicked musicians from local bands to collaborate with - such as Phoebe Nix, Huck N' Pray, Tough Knuckle Teddy and On the Dot. Of course, he partnered with his own band Abernathy Shagnaster as well.

Helzberg spent seven weeks laying down tracks and putting the whole album together, a testament to his commitment and talent. He wrote around 35 songs but narrowed them down to the best 12 for the final product. Impressive for someone who is barely old enough to rent a car. Admittedly, Helzberg did have some help with the album from Boulder native David Glasser, a Grammy Award-winning audio mastering engineer.

Now, Helzberg’s music was extremely good, yes. But is the person behind it? Some musicians, professional or not, can have an air of cockiness or a manufactured mystique to them. Some even express an indifference to interviewers who might be critical of their music. But the artist I sat down with in a small corner coffee shop wasn't like that at all. Rather, he was a young man who seemed incredibly grateful for the opportunity to chat with a greenhorn reporter such as myself.

During the interview, Helzberg shared how he drew inspiration from the abandoned Colorado towns near where he grew up. He passionately spoke about the love and care he put into every song that he wrote. He talked seamlessly about crafting the songs to not only give an almost ghost town vibe, but to tell complex stories about events like the Ludlow massacre, where coal workers were killed by an anti-striker militia; as well as a three-part series of very personal moments from his father’s passing.

Helzberg endeavored to create an album that is enjoyable to listen to while also tapping into people’s emotions. A love letter to Boulder music, the album is dedicated to a city he’s grown to love and a place that’s transformed him from a high school kid who was ready to go into finance, into a performer who simply wants to compose his raw truths into lyrics and melodies.

So if you’re on the hunt for some classic folk rock reminiscent of The Crane Wives or Tejon Street Corner Thieves, search no further than Ashcroft’s new album. It’s perfect for a drive along the interstate or winding down after work.

“Abandoned Places”is now available on all music streaming apps.

Courtesy photo - Benton Helzberg, known as Ashcroft, is set to release "Abandon Places" on Sept. 18, 2026.