By Hannah Carley

Boulder Weekly

BROOMFIELD | On Thursday, Oct. 1, Broomfield Public Library kicked off their 17th season of the popular Reading to Dogs program, where elementary-aged children are invited to practice reading to service dogs throughout the school year.

Children’s Librarian Nadia Martinez plans all the elementary-age programming for the library. She said the program can help build reader confidence, which encourages long-term reading.

“It's just like a very calming experience,” Martinez said. “So sometimes learning to read can be difficult. It can be stressful, and this is, you know, hopefully, a non-stressful environment for them to be able to practice their reading.”

Children who plan to participate must sign in to be allocated a time slot. Program volunteers will go through the list in order from first to last, taking groups of three at a time and assigning each child to a dog and handler duo. Martinez estimated roughly 15 children can participate in the 10-minute reading sessions each day.

The event has gained significant popularity over the years, so the library added a third dog to allow for more children to read during the hour-long period. The library also extended the program to every Thursday throughout the school year.

“The dogs are not judging their reading,” Martinez said. “Sometimes kids will say, ‘Oh, do they like books about cats, or do they like books about Minecraft?’ And we just say the dogs love whatever you're reading, and they'll show them the pictures in the book they're reading and pet them.”

Elementary-aged children may participate in the reading and dog cuddling. Kindergartners can cuddle a stuffed dog the library provides. All children can enjoy additional activities, such as coloring or outside play.

The children read in a quiet room with indoor windows, so parents and family members can watch and snap photos of the reading sessions without disturbing the working dogs or new readers.

Paternal twins Finn and Millie participate in the program every year, bringing family and friends to enjoy the event. They have two dogs of their own, Hank and Peggy. Finn enjoys graphic novels, like the Dog Man series by David Murray Pilkey. Millie favors the fantasy book series “Dragon Girls,” by Maddy Mara.

Finn said reading and spending time with the dogs has helped build his confidence. He said the program has helped him with reading in public settings.

“I was kind of nervous at first because I didn’t know the dogs,” Finn said. “As soon as I went deeper into the experience, I felt happier.”

Millie also said the program made her feel happy and playful.

“I have a dog and I read to him, but when I was at school, I didn’t feel very confident,” she said. “It helped a lot.”

Martinez said parents often express gratitude toward the library staff and many volunteers for the program.

“We allow this opportunity for them to come and bring their kids to practice their reading,” Martinez said. “We have some parents who come in and they bring their little books from school, like if the kids are just learning how to read.”

Sunny the Golden Retriever and her handler Mary, Birdie the Wheaten Terrier and her handler Michelle and Murphy the Aussiedoodle and his handler Bob are the selected listeners this week. All participating dogs are vetted by Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national organization that provides testing and insurance for those who volunteer.

“We've made sure that they're all trained, very, you know, well-behaved,” Martinez said. “They go through an additional interview process with me before they are hired to become a therapy dog for this program.”

Dogs and handlers both listen to each reader, as handlers help clear any confusion. Children pet the dogs as they read, often helping them de-stress as they struggle with words or general nerves.

Broomfield resident Kim Hahn brought her two grandchildren to participate in the program every year for the past three years. The children had no interest in reading and struggled before attending this program.

“I think it’s a good foundation,” Hahn said. “Sometimes kids need a reason to read, rather than just handing them a book.”

She can see improvement in their reading and scoring on tests, as the program has become an incentive to continue improving.

“It’s really fun, and sometimes the dogs can cuddle with you,” Millie said.