BRIDGING THE GENERATION GAP

On Nov. 17, 2026 the Academy Boulder retirement community will meet the city Planning Board to move forward with a new development that preserves the beloved Iris Fields.

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

The Broadway Complex covers 17.5 acres in North Boulder at the intersection of Iris and Broadway. The adjoining Iris Fields has been the home of North Boulder Little League for 70 years.

On Feb. 4, 2025, Boulder County announced its decision to sell the North Broadway Complex and baseball fields, which created a lot of anxiety and uncertainty for kids, ball players, and families alike. The neighborhood, HOA boards and Little League community gathered immediately to put together a plan and created the Save Iris Fields coalition. They started a petition that received more than 5,000 signatures, created a ballot initiative and sent thousands of emails to county commissioners.

“We put together a plan and started interviewing developers to see if we could throw substantial community support behind a developer to ensure that they got the bid on the property in exchange for preserving the baseball fields. We found a really natural match with the Academy because they’re actually providing a community service that’s desperately needed in Boulder while also preserving the baseball fields,” Thomas Click, vice president of North Boulder Little League, said.

The Academy Boulder is a locally owned retirement-development company under contract to purchase the entire Broadway Complex property from Boulder County. The current plan is to sell the 17.5-acre complex for $26 million to the Academy and turn the county administrative building and space outside the fields into retirement homes.

“Saving the ball fields is something that we’re very interested in helping do but has its own challenges. Strictly from an economic standpoint because it’s not easy to buy a whole property and then give half of it away,” Jay Hebb, co-managing partner at the Academy said.

Hebb lives three blocks from Iris Fields and has raised his family in the neighborhood. After overwhelming support, the Academy team got together and sent a proposal to the county in August 2025.

“Senior housing is something that we are in desperate need of,” Hebb said. “To be able to do something that works for two somewhat vulnerable populations, kids and the elders, it’s a pretty exciting opportunity.”

During the sale of county-owned property, there is typically a competing bidding process for developers and the winning bid is selected. Following the bidding is an opportunity for community input but this common procedure was not the case for the Broadway Complex.

“We kind of flipped that on its head. We said, ‘this is community property. This is something that’s zone public that we’ve been a living, breathing part of for so long and we want to envision what this space is going to be,’” Click said.

Alternative proposals were contingent upon an approval of a project while the Academy’s was not. The Academy accepted more risk and motivated the county to move forward.

The Academy development at the Broadway Complex is under concept review, which is the city’s process to work with architects to evaluate the size and layout of the project based on a submitted plan. The Academy will go in front of the Boulder Planning Board on Nov. 17, 2026 to receive further review.

If approved, the Academy will move into site review, to work with city and county planners to ensure compliance with zoning laws and design guidelines and environmental rules before issuing a building permit.

Site review involves specific planning from architects and typically takes a year to develop before a final vote from the planning board. The city council then has an opportunity for a call-up that allows elected council members to pull a lower-level board’s decision up to the full city council to vote on a review, modification or reversal.

“There’s this notion that this has happened as if it’s something that has already occurred and the reality is it is happening and trying to happen but it is still very much subject to the city's process, which does include discretion,” Hebb said. “From a developer perspective it’s anything but a done deal. We’re still mired in months and years of process. I think that’s an important takeaway that this is still a living, breathing thing that has not reached its ultimate success yet.”

North Boulder Little League hopes to have the fields integrate into the Parks and Recreation Department to secure the future of baseball.

“It’s been 70 years of tens of thousands of families and volunteers coming together and really learning a lot of valuable life lessons and knitting a community together in that space. It’s something that goes beyond just baseball. It’s something that when you’re a part of it, it’s near and dear to a lot of people’s hearts,” Click said. “I think that the outpouring of support and wishes to keep that are emblematic of just how deeply it matters to people in the community.”

The Academy’s approved proposal incorporates a dedicated restaurant, cafe and neighborhood commercial space alongside the senior housing units where the current county buildings stand. The proposal aims to complement the surrounding neighborhoods and encourage intergenerational connectivity to benefit the greater community alongside the preservation of the four fields.

“In the spring you’ll see little league games going on. You’ll see dozens of kids from the surrounding neighborhoods come to Iris Fields to hang out and watch their friends play. It’s bigger than just a game. It really feels like it’s part of the fabric of the community” Nicholas Kerwin, president of North Boulder Little League said.

The Save Iris Field coalition set an example of how communities can foster change when support is impassioned and widespread. Community engagement shepherded the decision to favor the Academy bid rather than alternative projects with varied economic promise.

“When you have a coalition really focused on a single issue or kind of core set of issues, that’s where I think coalitions are more likely to make a positive impact in the community,” Kerwin said.