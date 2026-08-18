Culture Things to do this weekend

Best free things to do in Boulder

By Maris Westrum - Aug. 18, 2026
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Free things to do in Boulder this weekend? Yes, please! You don't need to save up to enjoy one of America’s most beautiful cities. Outdoor enthusiasts and art enthusiasts alike can enjoy a weekend of what Boulder has to offer without spending a thing. 

Here are five ideas to add to your Boulder plans.

Explore the Flatirons

This one is a no-brainer. Experience one of Boulder's most iconic outdoor destinations without spending a dime. The Flatirons offer stunning mountain views, beginner-friendly hiking trails and countless Instagram-able moments. Whether you're visiting Boulder for the first time or looking for a free weekend activity, exploring the Flatirons is one of the best ways to experience Colorado's natural beauty. This activity is perfect for hikers of all skill levels, nature lovers and anyone looking for free things to do in Boulder.

Take a Self-Guided Boulder Mural Tour

Boulder is chalk-full of beautiful murals. Hunting them down is a fun (and free) way to explore the city! View colorful public art and discover local artists, unique neighborhoods and Instagram-worthy photo spots. A self-guided tour lets you explore at your own pace and choose your own Boulder adventure. It's affordable, it’s flexible, and it’s entertaining! 

Explore CU Boulder

Spend an afternoon enjoying the picturesque University of Colorado Boulder campus. View historic buildings, savor architecture inspired by the Italian city of Florence, and discover public art throughout campus. Guests can also stop by the CU Art Museum, where admission is completely free! Whether you're interested in architecture, art, history or simply looking for a lovely stroll walk, CU Boulder offers plenty to explore with zero admission fee.

Visit the Boulder Farmers Market

Experience the bold local flavor of Boulder at the Boulder Farmers Market. Browse fresh local produce, artisan goods, and delicious samples. Enjoy the energy of one of the city's favorite community gatherings. There’s even a small park for the kiddos to play!  You don't have to spend money to enjoy the atmosphere, live entertainment and people-watching. Consider adding Boulder Farmers Market to your weekend plans for a taste of local Colorado culture.

Visit NCAR's Free Exhibits

Investigate the science behind Colorado's weather and climate at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. NCAR's iconic Mesa Laboratory offers free exhibits where guests can learn about everything from severe storm conditions to climate science and atmospheric research. Located against Boulder's foothills, the facility offers spectacular mountain views and access to hiking trails, as well. It's an educational and free Boulder attraction for families, tourists and anyone interested in science!

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