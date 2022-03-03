Outdoor Camps 2022

Day Camps

ABLE To Sail Youth Empowerment Camp

Longmont, 720-233-8969, abletosail.org

Learn the basics of sailing: parts of the boat, rigging, capsize recovery, boat handling, tacking, jibing, and points of sail. Sailing then serves as the foundation on which we teach self-esteem. Each day is bookended by talking about how applying the lessons learned about sailing can be applied to navigating the stormy seas of youth. We also have LGBTQ+ specific camps! A four-day camp at Union Reservoir in Longmont. Various weeks June-August. Cost: $375. Ages 12-18.

Advanced Double-Handed Sailing Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

This camp is perfect for anyone who has had at least two weeks of intermediate camp or has previous experience sailing a c420 sailboat. Ages 12-17. Participants will sail with a partner on a larger double-handed c420 sailboat. This camp focuses on strengthening advanced sailing skills and boat handling, right of way, and sailing in all conditions under control. Campers are able to hone skills needed in a more challenging and responsive boat while increasing independence in all aspects of sailing.

Advanced Solo Sailing Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

This camp is perfect for anyone who has had at least two weeks of intermediate camp or has previous experience sailing a laser sailboat. The minimum weight requirement for sailing a laser safely (due to the sheer size of the boat) is 110lbs. Advanced sailors smaller than this can sail in the Advanced Double-Handed (c420) camp offered every other week. Sailors will sail solo while strengthening sailing skills and focusing on boat handling, right of way, and sailing in all conditions under control. Campers are able to hone skills needed in a more challenging and responsive boat while increasing independence in all aspects of sailing. Ages 12-17.

Adventure Quest with Renaissance Adventures

East Boulder, West Boulder and Denver, 303-786-9216, renaissanceAdventures.com

Your child is the hero of a mythic quest in an incredibly fun, award-winning outdoor experience like none other! In small groups of like ages, children ages 6-17 read maps, solve mysteries and riddles, overcome dynamic challenges, and battle using safe, foam swords. Adventure Quest summer camps are designed to develop teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication, and other skills for social emotional development. Highly-trained staff, and over 25 years experience make Renaissance Adventures a family favorite kids camp since 1995. We offer $50 off your first summer camp for new campers as well as sibling and multi-camp discounts.

Avid4 Adventure

Boulder, Superior, Lafayette, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, 720-249-2412, Avid4.com

Avid4 Adventure Day Camps teach pre-K-7th graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. With help from our time-tested curriculum and experienced instructors, we give campers solid skills and character-shaping confidence, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure.

Boulder County United Summer Soccer Camps

Boulder and Lafayette, 303-443-8877, bouldercountyunited.com/our-camps

Boulder County United Soccer Camps provide an environment for soccer development for players of all abilities. Our camps maintain a focus on values of community, character, passion and achievement. Players will receive small-group training involving soccer fundamentals, techniques and tactics. For ages 3-14.

BPR Goats and Gardens Camp

Boulder, 303-413-7270, BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Spend an active week exploring the wonders of Growing Gardens Children’s Peace Garden, get to know the goats at Mountain Flower Goat Dairy and finish off the day with fun and exciting games on the green with BPR. In the Children’s Peace Garden, we will investigate the secret world of insects, create art from nature and explore the wondrous plants while making new friends. We’ll grow and taste from the famous pizza garden and cook pizza using the power of the sun. At Mountain Flower Goat Dairy, we will spend time getting to know the goats and guardian llama. Campers will have the opportunity to walk the goats on leashes, milk the mama goat and explore small scale farming practices, all while learning livestock management and the nutrient cycle. June 6-Aug. 12. (No camp the week of July 4.) 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette, 303-665-6679, dawsonschool.org/summer

Ages 5-15. Week-long day camps. Monday-Friday. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-Aug. 6. Sports, arts, tech and more. Over 70+ camps to choose from. Full hot/cold lunch in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp. 5:1 camper/staff ratio. Cost range: $330-$450 per week.

Dungeon Delvers with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder and Denver, 303-786-9216, RenaissanceAdventures.com

In Dungeon Delvers, Renaissance Adventures’s expert game masters and story crafters lead participants in a tabletop RPG program that utilizes the Dungeons & Dragons® game system. Both beginners and experienced players are welcome! Ages 10-17.

Forest & Folk Summer Camp

Boulder, 720-383-4406, livingartsschool.com/camps

Ages 7-12. Day camp. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Option of aftercare from 3-5 p.m). Monday-Friday. At Forest & Folk Summer Camps, we offer your child the simple joy of making things with their hands. In a world that moves faster and faster, we advocate a slower, gentler experience, in a beautiful, outdoor setting that inspires creativity, connection and beauty. 2022 Summer Camps are 10 weeks inspired by the natural world and include: Explorers & Mapmakers, Forest Dwellers, Masterpieces from Nature, Great Creek Race, Magic Potions, Preparing for the Banquet, Tiny Worlds, Animal Awareness, Rainbow Handwork & Fine Feathered Friends.

Growing Gardens—Children’s Peace Garden

Boulder, 303-443-9952, growinggardens.org

Spend an active week gardening, cooking, and creating on our one-of-a-kind urban farm! Learn about sustainable agriculture, pollinators, and ecosystems through hands-on learning and exploration. We’ll engage all of our senses through farm-to-fork cooking, art and science projects, and games. Instructors are experienced educators trained in CPR and first aid. Early bird discounts are available before 3/15. Ages 5-11. Full-day camps, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Please go online to register.

Intermediate Sailing Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

Start sailing solo! This camp is perfect for anyone who has had at least two weeks of Learn to Sail Camp or has previous experience sailing solo. Sailors will strengthen basic skills and become proficient sailing by themselves in their own boat. Practice tacking, jibing, sail trim, all points of sail, boat handling, knot tying and capsize recovery. Returning Intermediate Campers graduate to a larger sail for a more challenging experience in order to safely prepare them for the next step. Taking two weeks of this camp is required before moving on to the Advanced level. Ages 8-14.

Junior Sailing Instructor in Training (JSIT) Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

Is your child looking to volunteer with CSC this summer? Our Junior Sailing Instructor in Training (JSIT) Camp provides the necessary skills and training for Advanced sailors to become confident and qualified JSITs. Participants are taught what is needed to assist instructors with a wide variety of boats, and age groups. Leadership, camp curriculum, teaching strategies, and positive role model skills, are stressed in this course along with emerging skills in recognizing safety concerns. This course is mandatory for all first year Junior Instructor applicants and only needs to be taken once. Visit our website for more details. Ages 12-17.

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone, 970-468-2098, keystonescienceschool.org/camp

Campers, aged 5-12, will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and fun in the outdoors. New theme options each week.

Laughing Coyote Project Summer Camps

Longmont, [email protected], laughingcoyoteproject.org

Laughing Coyote Project offers a variety of day camps with themes reflecting the practice of primitive skills and traditional knowledge, including: firemaking, archery, basketry, plant foraging, wildlife tracking, games, natural movement and camouflage. Day camps cost: $400. Ages: 8-12. Gender: co-ed.

Little Puffs Sailing Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

For our youngest campers, these weeklong camps introduce sailing, water safety, and boating through fun games and activities. Ages 5-7. This is a great introduction to how to have fun and be safe on the water. Sailing together as a group with the instructor and taking turns with each job in a larger Venture Keel 18 or Capri 14 sailboat, is a great way to teach the fundamentals with this age group.

Magic Cards and Games with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder and Denver, 303-786-9216, RenaissanceAdventures.com

Learn strategy and tactics playing Magic the Gathering® and other card and board games such as Werewolf®, Coup®, Samurai Sword® and Avalon®. Our expert game masters will facilitate fun experiential education through these games, while also leading active, movement breaks of foam sword dueling. Both beginners and experienced players are welcome! Ages 10-17.

Older Learn to Sail Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

This entry level camp is perfect for any first time sailor ages 10 and up. Campers will sail two to a boat in an age-appropriate Topaz Uno, or RS Feva sailboat. This class emphasizes learning the basics, feeling comfortable on the water, and having fun. For any campers coming back for the second week of Older Learn to Sail Camp, a second sail can be utilized for added challenge. Sign up solo or with a friend! If your child is 10 and taller than average, this camp is for you. Ages 10-17. Taking two weeks of this camp is required before moving on to the Intermediate level.

Race Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

PREREQUISITE: Race Camp Participants must have completed at least one week of either Advanced Sailing Camp we offer. Ages 12-18. Is your child ready to take your sailing to the next level? Lasers and c240s are utilized to teach the foundation of sailboat racing in a fun, beginner-friendly atmosphere. This camp is scheduled to lead up to the Rocky Mountain Junior Olympics Festival hosted by Dillon Junior Sailing on Lake Dillon. Regatta details TBD for the 2022 season.

Race Team Clinics

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

Want more time on the water? Ready to take your sailing to the next level? CSC’s Race Team Clinics pave the way to help you build a solid foundation of racing skills. Learn about the challenging dynamics of sailboat racing in a beginner friendly environment. Sailors must complete at least two weeks of Intermediate Camp or any of our Advanced Camps before participating. Clinics are “a la carte” where sailors can sign up for any or all clinics that fit in your schedule. Returning racers are invited to participate in local regattas during the season. For those planning to attend regattas, an additional $50 add-on fee per sailor for boat charters and coaching fees can be added. Tuesdays. Ages 9-18.

Rez Camp at the Boulder Reservoir

Boulder, 303-413-7270, BPRcamps.org

Ages 7-14. With more water activities this summer, campers will not have a problem staying cool in the hot Colorado summer sun. We will spend the week trying out a variety of on water crafts, as well as games and off-water arts and crafts on the green. With trips to dream cove, the swim beach, we will be sure to cover some ground exploring the Boulder Reservoir while also having the best summer ever! Camp dates (Monday-Thursday): June 13-16, June 20-23, June 27-30, July 11-14, July 18-21, July 25-28, Aug. 8-11.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Boulder, 303-447-8014, ridesmba.org

Flexible schedule, ages 7-17. SMBA has been creating champions on and off the bike through a lot of time on the trail, skill progression, team camaraderie, outdoor play, and fun in the Boulder County area for almost 30 years. We offer weekly four-day summer camps (beginner, co-ed and all girls options), spring and fall after school ride programs (beginner to advanced, co-ed), spring/fall Sunday Team programs, Summer Team programs (intermediate to advanced, co-ed and all girls options), and Adventure Trips (intermediate, co-ed). Easy to advanced trail riding allows athletes to master mountain bike skills in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. SMBA provides an atmosphere where riders have the opportunity to develop a range of skills and interests in a fun and non-competitive environment.

Sky High Ranch

Near Fort Collins, 877-404-5708, camp.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout—new campers get a discount! Registration is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

SPREE Camps

Johnson Habitat Park, Denver, thegreenwayfoundation.org/summercamp.html

We have 10 unique weeks of camp this year at SPREE Headquarters (HQ). Each week has a theme that ties to the South Platte River and our urban waterways. Hands-on activities, special guests every week, games, and crafts are tied to each weekly theme, allowing campers to learn about their environment through direct engagement.

Star Quest with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder and Denver, 303-786-9216, RenaissanceAdventures.com

Star Quest is a science fiction live-action roleplaying game that is designed to develop the 21st century skills of teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication and a love for learning. In this unique experience, the Questers band together in small groups of like age to discover strange new worlds, overcome dynamic challenges, negotiate intergalactic treaties, and battle using blasters (beanbags) and fusion blades (foam swords). The themes and settings explore futuristic mainstays like warp speed, mech suits, tapping into the “Meta” for telepathic powers, time travel, cyberpunk netrunning, alien “hive mind” sentience and more. See website for dates. Ages 10-17.

SUP + Kayaking Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

This paddle-based camp is perfect for anyone who wants to experience both stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking. Campers learn basic SUP and kayak skills, explore the reservoir together, engage in fun water-based activities and meet new friends in a unique camp environment. Ages 9-17.

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Children’s Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-442-4557, coloradomountainranch.com/summer-day-camp

Explorers – Grades 2-7; Mountaineers – Grades 7-11; Western Riders – Grades 6-12; Teen Leaders – Grades 9-12

Voted No. 1 Outdoor Day Camp for decades! Well worth the drive to the base of the mountains to meet our bus for the ride up. Camp Activities for all programs include: friendly camp-raised Horses, lots of riding, baby goats, arts and crafts, 10-step archery, mountainboarding, gymnastics and trampoline, woodcraft and outdoor skills, drama, games and fun galore! Competent, attentive, upbeat staff-in-residence. Children connect with people, peers, place, programs, and nature to create their own kids’ community in the mountains. Long day and transportation from 16th and Iris in Boulder included.

Thorne Nature Experience Summer Camp

Boulder and Lafayette, 303-499-3647, thornenature.org

Spend the summer catching frogs, getting muddy, biking down mountain trails and exploring Colorado’s wild places with the Thorne Nature Experience Summer Camp! Thorne offers fun, hands-on nature “Camp Experiences” for children aged 3-15 in world-class parks and open space in Boulder, Lafayette and Littleton. Kids will have a blast practicing survival skills, exploring forests and streams, creating wild crafts, learning local plants and animals, and finding tadpoles, crawfish, grasshoppers, and more! Our experienced, CPR and first-aid trained instructors help facilitate student learning and appreciation for the outdoors while keeping them safe. Campers complete the program with a newfound respect and awe of nature, increased understanding of the environment, and a desire to get back outside.

Tomahawk Ranch

Near Bailey, 1-877-404-5708, camp.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout—new campers get a discount! Registration is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

Wee Folk Forest Summer Camp

Boulder (two locations), 720-383-4406, weefolkforestkindergarten.com/summer-camp

Ages 2.5-6. Day camp. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Optional before care: 8-8:30 a.m. and aftercare 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. At Wee Folk Forest Camps, we’ll be spending our mornings exploring our light-filled forest, and our afternoons beside our pond and taking adventure walks around the land. All 10 weeks of camp include a fun and balanced approach to the day; blending activities with outdoor free play, collaborative group play, music and storytelling. Email [email protected] for more information.

Wild Bear Nature Center Summer Nature Camps with Altitude!

Nederland and Boulder Colorado, 303-258-0495, wildbear.org

Hike the mountain forests, play in the woods, discover the mountain water creatures, create art to take home and more! Low child to adult ratios. Shuttle service available. Generous scholarships are available and we are a CCAP provider.

Fun, hands-on, arts-integrated, outdoor nature camps for ages 3-12: Bear Cubs (ages 3-5 with an adult); NederRangers (ages 5-6); Mountain Rangers (ages 6-7); Wild Naturalists (ages 8-9) and Wild Adventurers (ages 10-12); Forest Fridays (special Friday program ages 5-8) For ages 5-12, choose any combo of Monday/Tuesday, Wednesday/Thursday, or all four days. Monday-Thursday for each two week session or all summer long. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Two week sessions start June 6 and go through Aug. 12. Email [email protected].

Windsurfing + SUP + Kayak

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

This combo camp is great for an introduction to both paddle and sail-based sports. Ages 9-17. Campers learn basic windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayak skills through fun games and challenges. Campers will rotate between various sports based on optimal weather conditions and campers’ interest.

Women’s Wilderness

Boulder, 303-938-9191, womenswilderness.org

Our mission is to support girls, women and LGBTQ+ people in accessing their power and improving their health through connections to the outdoors and community.

YMCA Camp Elks (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder, 303-443-4474, ymcanoco.org

This is a nature-based, outdoor-education camp where kids make friends through adventure, challenge and exploration. Campers swim, learn archery and go hiking as well as explore the natural land of Colorado. This camp will help children efficiently and mindfully move through the outdoors by learning important navigation skills and practicing Leave-no-trace principles. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Younger Learn to Sail Camp

Boulder, 303-757-7718, communitysailing.org

This entry level camp is perfect for any first time sailor ages 7-10. Campers will sail two to a boat in a small age-appropriate Vanguard Pram sailboat. This class emphasizes learning the basics, feeling comfortable on the water, and having fun. If your child is 10 years old and average height or shorter, this is the camp for you. Taking two weeks of this camp is required before moving on to the Intermediate level.

Overnight Camps

Avid4 Adventure—Colorado Mountain Camp

Mt. Evans, Windy Peak and expeditions leaving from Boulder, 720-249-2412, avid4.com

Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camps teach 1-12th graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. Our experienced instructors use time-tested curriculum to provide campers with solid outdoors skills and character-shaping confidence they can use at camp and beyond, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure. One and Two Week sessions available from June through August. Learn more by emailing [email protected]

Bold Earth Adventures

303-526-0806, boldearth.com

Bold Earth has operated teen adventure travel camps since 1976, with over 20,000 participants having joined from all 50 states and over 55 different countries. Bold Earth seeks to cultivate growth and connection for our teenage students through fun, adventure, and challenge. Our summer programs have been developed for students ages 13-18. Bold Earth students will surf on the Kona Coast in Hawaii, trek on glaciers in Iceland, summit peaks in the Swiss Alps, raft the mighty Colorado through the Grand Canyon, learn to surf in Costa Rica and so much more!

Cal-Wood Summer Camps

Jamestown, 303-449-0603, calwood.org/camp

Cal-Wood is a place for adventure! Summer days are spent exploring our forests, meadows, creeks, and historical sites while making new friends and bonding with old. Campers will learn to embrace the mountains whether they are spending their nights in a quaint log cabin by the main lodge, sleeping under the stars in a tent on a beautiful remote piece of Cal-Wood’s land or venturing out into local Colorado wilderness on a multi-day backpacking trip.

Camp Chief Ouray/YMCA of the Rockies

Granby, 970-887-2648, campchiefouray.org

For over a century, Camp Chief Ouray has been the adventure playground for boys and girls from around the world. Located on 5,100 acres of mountains, valleys, streams and meadows—boredom is simply not an option. Traditional camp for kids ages 7-14 is designed to provide fun and growth through a series of exciting experiences in a beautiful mountain setting. Special attention is given to the development of positive human relations, leadership and character development. The week at camp consists of a mix of cabin activities, camping out, hiking, camp-wide games, and a chance for campers to choose their favorite activities. Adventure trips for teenagers ages 14-15 have a dynamic array of wilderness programs for campers looking for an added adventure. Leadership Training Programs for teenagers age 15-18 build community leaders.

Camp Granite Lake

Golden, 720-249-2997, campgranitelake.com

Connect with friends, counselors and nature in a supportive, unplugged community! Campers choose from activities including: sailing, rock climbing, woodworking, canoeing, ceramics, SUP, archery, etc. Beautiful 135-acre property with private 8-acre lake located in Coal Creek Canyon. 20-day sessions for campers finishing 2-10th grade. Well-trained & professional staff, Strict COVID protocols, ACA Accredited, CDHS licensed. Payment plans available.

Cheley Colorado Camps

Estes Park, 303-377-3616, cheley.com

Celebrating 100 years! Cheley provides an awesome 27-day overnight summer experience for girls and boys ages 7-17. Located in Estes Park, attracting children from all over the world. Activities include: backpacking, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, whitewater rafting, technical climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, a via ferrata, high ropes course and more. We have spaces available for our first term (June 14-July 10) and second term (July 12-August 7) in certain age groups. We also offer a five-night experience for 7-10 year old boys and girls (Aug. 8-13) and a Family Camp for the whole family (Aug. 8-13).

Deer Hill Expeditions

Mancos, 970-533-7492, deerhillexpeditions.com

Deer Hill Expeditions provides enriching wilderness and service experiences in the American Southwest, designed to foster personal growth and cultivate a greater sense of self and community. Students are challenged through these experiences in nature, returning to their communities as more confident, skilled, and empathetic leaders. Summer Expeditions are roughly three weeks long, and lead participants into some of the most enriching hidden places of the Colorado Plateau. Groups begin and end their expeditions at Deer Hill’s Basecamp in Southwest Colorado, before exploring the surrounding area. We offer open-enrollment summer expeditions for students ages 10-18.

Historic Blue Mountain Ranch

Florissant, 719-748-3279, bluemountainranch.com

Memories to last a lifetime! Come and spend an amazing summer in the Colorado Rocky Mountains! Make memories and friends while learning new life skills at a third generation family owned and operated camp. Enjoy horseback riding, sports, campfires, ropes course and more at the camp Coach Bill Allen and his wife Dorothy created in 1946. Coach Allen knew that a child can develop more rapidly in anything if well versed in the fundamentals. His family continues to operate the camp with the same values and goals as Coach and Dorothy.

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone, 970-468-2098, KeystoneScienceSchool.org/camp

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado through traditional overnight camps or the excitement and adventure of our traveling expeditions. Campers will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and new friends. Morrison pick-up and drop-off available. New theme options each week.

Laughing Coyote Project—Big Sky Teen Expedition

Longmont, laughingcoyoteproject.org

Leave the high-tech, modern world behind and immerse yourself in a transformational experience, connecting to the natural world and other teens as you expand your capacities and capabilities. This three-week experience will include two weeks at the Fire Willow Farm Homestead, where the tribe will come together and begin to learn the skills of outdoor living; all in preparation for an epic survival adventure. The final week is spent in the breathtaking country around Boulder, Utah with the world-renowned Boulder Outdoor Survival School (BOSS) for a seven-day traditional lightweight survival trek. This program is for teens who are adventurous, seeking challenges and craving an opportunity to transcend their limitations. Ages: 14-18. Gender: co-ed.

Sanborn Western Camps

Florissant, 719-748-3341, sanbornwesterncamps.com

Since 1948, Sanborn Western Camps have been creating outdoor experiences of exceptional quality and depth. Sanborn’s fun, relaxed atmosphere and caring staff provide a supportive environment for individual growth in self-confidence, independence and awareness of others. Each child’s contributions are valued in a community based on mutual respect and shared adventures. Big Spring Ranch for Boys and High Trails Ranch for Girls lie at an elevation of 8,700 feet in the center of Colorado. The camps own more than 6,000 acres of open pine forest, wildflower meadows and rocky bluffs, an unparalleled setting for outdoor adventures.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Colorado, Utah, 303-447-8014, ridesmba.org

Ages 10-17. SMBA Adventure Trips introduce riders to multiple days of camping and mountain biking on some of the best trails in Moab UT, Colorado, and beyond. Founded in 1993, SMBA is the longest-running independent junior mountain bike program in Colorado. Our programs introduce junior athletes to the exhilaration of mountain biking and provide an atmosphere where riders have the opportunity to make new friends, and develop a range of skills and interests in a fun, supportive and non-competitive environment.

Sky High Ranch

Near Bailey, 1-877-404-5708, camp.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout—new campers get a discount! Registration Is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

Tomahawk Ranch

Near Fort Collins, 1-877-404-5708, camp.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout—new campers get a discount! Registration is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

Women’s Wilderness

Boulder, 303-938-9191, womenswilderness.org

Our mission is to support girls, women and LGBTQ+ people in accessing their power and improving their health through connections to the outdoors and community.

YMCA Camp Santa Maria

Bailey, 303-443-4474, ymcacampsantamaria.org

YMCA Camp Santa Maria offers a classic overnight camp experience with a focus on inclusion and community. Campers, ages 6-17, can kayak, paddleboard, swim, enjoy crafts, learn archery, hike and explore, build gnome homes and learn outdoor skills. But the fun doesn’t end when the sun goes down. Evenings at camp are spent playing games, performing skits and singing songs by the campfire. Kids learn independence, challenge their own limitations and connect with the natural world. Camp Santa Maria offers leader-in-training and internship opportunities for high schoolers. New in 2022: Two-week adventure trips for 13- to 16-year-olds. Financial assistance available.