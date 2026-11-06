CU CONTINUES TO GRIEVE AFTER HALLOWEEN SHOOTING

11.5.26-Vigil on Colorado Campus - A CU community member pays his respects to Luca Hanlon, the 19-year-old Colorado student who died in a Halloween shooting at an off-campus house party on The Hill.

11.5.26-Vigil on Colorado Campus - A CU community member pays his respects to Luca Hanlon, the 19-year-old Colorado student who died in a Halloween shooting at an off-campus house party on The Hill.

By Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

“We grieve for a student, a son and a friend,” a CU student government representative told the crowd gathered outside the University Memorial Center Thursday evening.

On November 5, hundreds of students, staff, faculty and Boulder community members came together to remember Luca Hanlon, the 19-year-old media production student killed in an off-campus shooting on Halloween.

CU student government organized the vigil “to acknowledge those impacted by gun violence,” according to a flier for the event.

A student choir opened the ceremony with several soft and melancholic hymns.

A student choir sings during the November 5 vigil. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

The first remarks came from the CU student government organizers, who shed light on who Hanlon was.

“I didn’t know Luca personally, but this week, I’ve had the privilege of learning about him from the people who did,” said a student government representative. “Over and over, I’ve heard the same things. How he could always make the people around him laugh, that he was an incredible friend and that he was the kind of person the rest of us should aspire to be.”

Counselors from CU’s Counselling and Psychiatric Services, as well as advocates from the Office of Victim Assistance, staffed tables nearby, while attendees were invited to leave flowers beneath the bookstore windows, as well as write cards to Hanlon’s family.

Students grieve during the November 5 vigil. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

Student government also placed Hanlon’s death in a national context.

“I also want to say that the grief we carry here in Boulder is not ours alone. It’s shared by a country that has seen this kind of pain far too many times.”

Celine Bono, a member of Students Demand Action, a student advocacy group focused on ending gun violence, said the shooting felt different than others in the news.

“It’s different to just hear about things in the news, but when something actually touches your community, it hurts in a different way, and it just felt right to show up here and show my support,” said Bono. “I think the least I can do is just come today.”

Bono said the shooting has changed how she thinks about going out.

“Seeing it actually happen does make me more hesitant in situations like parties,” she said. “It’s a lot scarier to just walk around and go out now, and I think a lot of people are feeling that fear.”

She also said she wished the response from the university was greater.

“I feel like it wasn’t addressed as much as it should have been,” said Bono. “We got an email, and they gave us some resources, but I just feel like, for a tragedy this big, for one of the students to die, I feel like it wasn’t addressed enough.”

Where the case stands

Omar Perez, 18, of Thornton, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted first-degree murder for the Halloween shooting.

Boulder County District Attorney, Michael Dougherty, attended the November 5 vigil. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

In his first court appearance on Tuesday, November 3, a judge denied Perez bond and issued a protection order. His next hearing is set for 9 a.m. on February 10.

Boulder police have said they believe Perez was the only shooter, but detectives are still asking the public to help identify others from the doorbell cam video at the house where the shooting occurred.

The second victim, another 19-year-old CU student who has not been publicly identified, remains hospitalized as of the most recent update from police.

Community healing

While the CU community continues to grieve and awaits justice for Hanlon’s murder, CU student government urges people to stick with one another.

“So tonight, and always, before anything else, our job is to take care of one another. To lean on our community, to lean on our friends, our roommates, our classmates, our neighbors, and perhaps more importantly, to let them lean on you. That’s how we get through this.”

_______________________________________________________________

Evidence Request from Boulder Police Dept. - CO

This is the Boulder Police tip line to identify remaining suspects still at large.