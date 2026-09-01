The Vinyl Café moves sound around surround

The Vinyl Café’s owner, Martin Banks, holding one of his favorite albums, Thievery Corporation’s “The Richest Man in Babylon,” at his new store location, 704 Main St. in Longmont, Aug. 27, 2026. Credit: Adam Steininger

The Vinyl Café’s owner, Martin Banks, holding one of his favorite albums, Thievery Corporation’s “The Richest Man in Babylon,” at his new store location, 704 Main St. in Longmont, Aug. 27, 2026. Credit: Adam Steininger

By Adam Steininger

The Vinyl Café moved sound around the surrounding block, the difference measured in bricks rather than miles, the reason measured in space.

Owner Martin Banks moved down the block and around the corner to the extra square footage he needed to boost sales and chip away at towering backstock.

“I’ve got 12,000 records at home. Well, it’s down to about nine now. That we couldn’t fit in that previous building. We’d filled the entire thing,” Banks said. “My kids are getting pretty sick of it. My garage, my basement and unfortunately, a lot of my living room is just full of records.”

Now at 704 Main St. instead of 716, customers can walk from the old location to the new one in the time it takes to open eBay on their phone. The current move was much shorter than the one Banks made across the pond from Birmingham, England, in 2010.

“The big difference with Three Shades was that it was almost all 12-inch singles. We didn’t hardly sell any albums,” Banks said about the record store he owned in the aughts. “It was all electronic music. It was for the DJs in Birmingham, and at the time, there were 14 other stores in Birmingham doing the same thing.”

Moving to Longmont after living in Scottsbluff for 11 years, Banks couldn’t hold back his excitement about owning another record store after learning of the greater area’s thriving vinyl market.

In 2026, Banks endured a four-month process to secure a place in the new string of shops while the northeast corner of Main Street and Longs Peak Avenue underwent complete renovation.

“Because it’s bigger and the added visibility is the main thing,” Banks said about moving a mere 200 feet. “Because this corner of Longmont is becoming very busy … And we’ve definitely seen a huge difference in traffic.”

The new shop is larger than the old one, allowing for more stock, smoother aisle navigation and improved customer experience. Holding 400 used records and 200 to 300 new records weekly,

Banks intends to present the opposite of the record shop stereotype of cramped, disorganized and messy.

He doesn’t want customers to flick through the same albums gathering dust in the same section every time they return.

“We’re still the cheapest in Colorado by a good chunk. We want them to turn over because we’re getting more in constantly, so there’s records that we could probably sell for double what we’ve got it for, but that might take six months,” Banks said. “That’s the goal we have, is we want people to have records in their collection.”

Banks used to import from the UK in The Vinyl Café’s infancy but does it less these days.

“We used to import a lot from the UK. At the moment, we’ve slowed massively down because everything’s so unstable. We’re not doing as much of that at the moment,” Banks said.

That isn’t the only change over the years. Sales, genre growth and trends come and go with the importance of supply and demand.

“Metal does great for us. Hip hop does great for us. The modern country artists like Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers kind of realm, they do fantastic for us—Billy Strings. He’s got a new one out on Friday,” Banks said. “And then 80s rock does very, very well.”

The store goes through phases as records don’t overstay their welcome. Customers ask for certain albums and sections grow and shrink to compensate. Some artists get hot for a spell, or albums from bands that have a concert in the area see an uptick in sales.

“From when we first began, certain sections have really grown,” Banks said. “And punk, actually, when we moved, punk increased, and progressive rock increased.”

With a name like The Vinyl Café, Banks’ desire to add a coffee shop to the store is still alive, but he has yet to find the right space.

“There’s a lot that goes into a coffee shop. You’re dependent upon what spaces are available in Longmont, and it’s never fallen into place for us,” Banks said. “To the moment, there’s never been a space available that would have worked for it.”

The new location opened in early August, with a grand opening and live music in the parking lot a couple of weeks later.

“We had our busiest day we’ve ever had with the band there,” Banks said. “Other than Record