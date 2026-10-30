The Woman Beneath the Stone

For 55 years, Boulder residents, historians and family members kept returning to the same mystery: Who was the young woman buried as Jane Doe in Columbia Cemetery?

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

Near the Anderson Ditch in Columbia Cemetery, two headstones stand side by side.

One is plain granite, installed in 1954 and inscribed with a sparse epitaph:

"Jane Doe, April 1954, age about 20 years."

The other arrived 55 years later. It bears only a name…

A bench sits behind the markers, added in 2010 through private donations. Visitors stop there regularly now, reading the two separate stones and trying to piece together a story that stretched across more than half a century. For decades, the woman buried beneath them had no name, yet the question of who she was refused to disappear. Again and again, it resurfaced, drawing in people who had never met her and had no reason to care except that they did.

Residents paid for her funeral. Volunteers built a cemetery performance around her story. A historian devoted years to uncovering her identity. Eventually, relatives hundreds of miles away found the answer.

The Canyon, 1954

On April 8, 1954, two University of Colorado freshmen drove to Boulder Falls after finishing their exams. Among the rocks near the rushing water, they found a body.

One later told a reporter, “We didn't think it could possibly be a human body.”

The victim was a young woman with strawberry blond hair. Her skull had been fractured. Several ribs and her left arm were broken. The coroner believed she may still have been alive when she was brought to the canyon. There were no clothes, no jewelry and no identification. Investigators found only three bobby pins and an appendectomy scar. An inquest ruled she had been murdered by “a person or persons unknown.”

The case drew immediate attention. Letters arrived from across the country. A mother traveled from Pueblo hoping the victim might be her missing daughter. Investigators chased lead after lead, but none produced a name.

As the weeks passed, officials prepared to bury the young woman in a pauper's grave. The investigation had stalled, and she seemed destined to vanish into the margins of local history.

Instead, the community stepped in.

The First Wave: 1954

When the Daily Camera published notice of the planned burial, residents began sending donations. Most knew almost nothing about the victim. What troubled them was the thought of an unidentified young woman being buried alone. One donor, Viola Curry, enclosed a note: “Blessings on the small cluster of those who care.”

Donations poured in from people determined to learn the name of the woman buried as Jane Doe. Fifty years after residents raised money for her funeral, another generation was investing in the search for her identity. One arrangement carried a card that read:

“To Someone's Daughter.”

No one there knew whose daughter she was. A few weeks later, a donated headstone was installed. On April 22, 1954, the young woman was buried beneath a marker bearing only two words: Jane Doe.

The case went cold. Witnesses moved away. Investigators retired.

Yet somehow the mystery lingered.

The Second Wave: 1996

Forty-two years later, it resurfaced in an unlikely place.

Historic Boulder's Meet the Spirits program invited visitors into Columbia Cemetery to hear costumed volunteers portray people buried there. One stop focused on Jane Doe, and an actress delivered a monologue written for the event while standing beside the grave.

“Please give me back my name. No one knows who I am or how I came to die, battered, beaten and naked on the rocky edge of Boulder Creek. Can someone tell me who I am and return my remains to my family?”

The words were intended as theater, but they were spoken over the grave of a real woman whose identity remained unknown. The audience wasn't listening to a legend or an old ghost story. The mystery was still unresolved. Among those listening was local historian and journalist Silvia Pettem.

She later wrote that she was “hooked.”

What began as curiosity became a yearslong pursuit. Pettem dug through archives, worked with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and consulted forensic experts. Long after the performance ended, she kept returning to the same unanswered question. A volunteer actress stood over a grave and publicly asked for the woman's name back.

Thirteen years later, that request would be answered.

The Third Wave

By 2004, the mystery had survived for half a century. Silvia Pettem's research had kept the case alive, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced that investigators would take another look if private donations could cover the cost of exhumation and forensic testing.

Once again, strangers stepped forward.

The response was immediate. Donations poured in from people determined to learn the name of the woman buried as Jane Doe. Fifty years after residents raised money for her funeral, another generation was investing in the search for her identity.

The grave was opened later that year. For half a century, the young woman had rested beneath her headstone at Columbia Cemetery. By the time investigators exhumed the remains, the casket had largely disintegrated underground. Recovering the evidence became a painstaking two-day process, with each bone removed individually in work that resembled an archaeological excavation more than a modern exhumation.

Investigators commissioned a facial reconstruction and pursued new leads generated by forensic testing. For the first time in decades, the case felt alive again. Promising leads surfaced, generated hope and then collapsed, but the search continued.

In September 2008, Jane Doe was reburied in the same grave. A sheriff's chaplain presided over the service, and red gladioli were placed atop the casket, echoing flowers left there more than 50 years earlier. The woman in the grave still had no name. But more people than ever were trying to find it.

The answer arrived from Arizona.

Michelle Fowler had spent years searching for information about her great-aunt Dorothy “Dot” Gay Howard, who vanished from Phoenix in March 1954. While researching missing person cases, she encountered details about Boulder’s Jane Doe.

One detail stood out: the appendectomy scar.

Howard had one too.

Fowler contacted Pettem, and DNA testing followed. On Oct. 28, 2009, Sheriff Joe Pelle announced that Boulder Jane Doe had finally been identified. Her name was Dorothy Gay Howard, an 18-year-old who had disappeared from Phoenix more than five decades earlier.

Who Was Dorothy?

To her family, she was simply Dot.

She was the oldest of three sisters and, according to her younger sister Marlene Ashman, more than a little bossy. “I used to get real upset with her,” Ashman recalled. “Then after she left, many times I wished she'd come back and boss me around again.”

Before disappearing, Dorothy promised her younger sister they would go to the movies together after church the following weekend.

“I waited and waited,” Ashman later recalled. “I called where she was babysitting, and they said she didn't work there anymore.”

For most of her life, Ashman believed her sister was still somewhere out there. Instead, Dorothy had spent decades beneath a headstone in Boulder while her family searched for answers hundreds of miles away.

Homecoming

In May 2010, more than 30 members of Dorothy's family traveled to Boulder for a memorial service. They gathered in the same cemetery where strangers had mourned her in 1954, where an actress had spoken for her in 1996 and where generations of residents had continued asking what became of the unidentified young woman buried beside the ditch.

A new stone bearing Dorothy's name was installed beside the original marker. Rather than replacing the old headstone, the family joined the two together.

Though the actress in 1996 had pleaded for the woman's remains to be returned to her family, Dorothy's relatives chose to leave her in Boulder. They believed that was where she belonged. Today, visitors can still find the grave near the ditch. The two headstones remain side by side, one bearing the name she lived with and one bearing the name she carried in death.

Dorothy's murder remains unsolved. Yet the story endures because people refused to let it go. Residents paid for her funeral. An actress gave voice to her absence. A historian pursued answers. Family members followed the trail to Boulder and reclaimed the name that had been missing for more than half a century.

Most cold cases fade into obscurity. This one kept drawing people back, decade after decade, until the question was finally answered. The canyon still keeps its secrets.

What it could not keep forever was her name.

Dorothy Gay Howard.