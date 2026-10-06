Owning half the American Dream

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

BOULDER | The folding tables groan under the weight of people's lives: a slow cooker, keepsakes and racks of clothing laid out on display.

This is a rummage sale, but it is also a countdown.

At 5505 Valmont Road in unincorporated Boulder County, San Lazaro Mobile Home Park accommodates 213 households and nearly 800 people. When the property was listed for $42.5 million in March 2026 and drew a full-price offer, homeowners suddenly had until Dec. 8 to match it through a resident-owned cooperative.

In communities like these, the threat rarely arrives all at once. It begins with a notice, a listing price and a buyer that residents have never met. Then the future of a neighborhood hinges on who controls the land beneath it.

The story unfolds across three Colorado mobile home parks. One was lost. One is still fighting. One offers a glimpse of what survival can look like.

Lost land

On July 25, 2023, residents of Frontier Land in Gunnison found eviction notices on their doors. They had just over a month to leave. More than 50 people, half of them children, were displaced after residents could not afford the $1.375 million asking price or organize in time.

On paper, the Mobile Home Park Act gave them the right of first refusal; the only leverage residents have when their parks go up for sale. But rights alone could not overcome the financial reality. Residents could not afford the $1.375 million asking price or organize in time.

For Frontier Land, the law wasn't the problem. The right existed; the resources did not.

In the fight

That gap between what the law promises and what residents can do runs through every park fighting to survive. HB 1224, sponsored by State Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, would require additional financial transparency when mobile home parks are offered for sale. Residents say transparency can make the difference between a viable purchase and a deal that collapses before it begins. Colorado's mobile home parks have declined from about 900 in 2019 to 762 in 2026.

To match the $42.5 million offer, residents of San Lazaro are assembling a financial puzzle: a $15 million loan from ROC USA Capital, roughly $11.2 million each from Boulder County and the City of Boulder, and $5 million from the state. On Sept. 29, Boulder County approved its share.

"The Board of Commissioners is in very strong and unanimous support of helping this community become resident owned," Commissioner Claire Levy said. "We definitely see the value of that."

Commissioner Marta Loachamin framed the effort as a shared responsibility.

"And I think that's an example of what we all have to do together to improve our community, the city, and the county," she said. "And now the hope is that our neighbors, the other towns, join in when it comes to helping (translated from Spanish)."

The county's recent commitment reduced a major portion of the funding gap, but millions still must be raised before the Dec. 8 deadline.

In Boulder County, where the median home price exceeds $1 million and rental vacancies are scarce, residents have few alternatives. Losing San Lazaro may mean leaving the area altogether. For residents like Julie Heins, who has lived in the park for 38 years and raised her son there, the prospect of relocation is especially daunting.

The people of San Lazaro are first responders answering calls at 3 a.m. Teachers and their students waving to each other at the grocery store. Service workers pouring coffee, stocking shelves, cleaning offices. Retirees settling into a calmer life. The community is majority Latino, with Bosnian families making up about a tenth of the population. It is a representation of what long-standing neighborhoods in Boulder can be when they have space to thrive.

"Mobile home parks are often the only affordable option to become homeowners," Velasco said. "They own their homes, but rent that land, which can be destabilizing."

Glimmer of hope

On June 22, 2021, residents of Sans Souci Community in South Boulder closed on a $3.3 million purchase, making it Colorado's first resident-owned mobile home park. Sixty-two households now own the land cooperatively, with each household getting a vote on major decisions. The cooperative has stabilized lot rents and given residents greater control over the park's future.

But victory is not the end. Three years later, the community needs a new wastewater system that could push rents higher. Self-governance also brought disputes over park rules. The co-op discovered, in residents' words, "big liabilities that were lurking."

Heins stated in an email that the Boulder County Commissioners’ recent letter of intent committing $11.2 million in funding brought relief, hope, and renewed momentum to San Lazaro.

"I'm sure you can imagine how grateful we are for the commissioners..." she said. She believes this is "proof of the support we have from our community."

The work is far from over. Residents are still closing a multimillion-dollar gap through donations, community partnerships and fundraising efforts. Parents from Whittier Elementary School have joined fundraising efforts.

If Frontier Land illustrates the consequences of losing a park and Sans Souci demonstrates the possibilities of resident ownership, San Lazaro remains suspended between those outcomes.

For Christopher, the fight is about preserving the stability that allows children to stay in their schools, retirees to remain near longtime friends and families to keep the homes they have built their lives around.

The deadline is Dec. 8. The outcome remains uncertain.

Despite the uncertainty, Christopher remains optimistic.

"We still have our work cut out for us, but I am confident more people will help us," he said.

"Help keep this community a community."