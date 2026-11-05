EIGHT STAIRS AND A VOUCHER: WHY HOUSING ASSISTANCE STILL ISN’T ENOUGH IN BOULDER

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

There are eight stairs between Jen Livovich and the street.

She knows them the way you know the height of a fall.

In late March, she broke her upper left femur and shattered part of the bone. Four months in a wheelchair transformed those stairs from an inconvenience into a border. Her second-floor apartment became a place she could occupy but not easily leave. Property managers did what they could. Grab bars appeared in the bathroom. A temporary ramp bridged the raised threshold at her front door. The adjustments helped.

The stairs remained.

Livovich holds a federal Housing Choice Voucher, commonly known as Section 8, one of the most valuable forms of housing assistance available in the country. The subsidy can follow her across county lines and state borders. It can stay with her for as long as she continues to qualify.

By almost any measure, she has what thousands of people are waiting for.

She is still stuck.

Not because she lost the voucher. Not because she was denied assistance.

She is trapped by the math. What she describes is a kind of "poor tax": staying somewhere that no longer fits because leaving costs more than enduring. A new deposit she cannot afford. Moving expenses she cannot absorb. The possibility of a gap between apartments with nowhere to sleep and nowhere to put her belongings.

For five years, Colorado lawmakers focused on one chokepoint in the process: whether landlords could reject voucher holders outright.

The reforms addressed that moment of refusal. They did not create more vouchers, erase poor credit, overcome eviction records or help tenants afford the costs of moving.

For thousands still waiting, the challenge is getting a voucher at all.

Livovich cleared that hurdle years ago. Her challenge is using one.

Waiting for a call

When Livovich arrived in Boulder in 2012, she was fleeing domestic violence. She had a place to land, briefly. Then the drinking caught up to her, the arrangement fell apart and Boulder transformed from a refuge into a place to survive.

The next five years unfolded on sidewalks, in shelters, in emergency rooms and courtrooms. She calls it her "high system user" period. Days were measured less by plans than by immediate needs: where to sleep, where to get warm, where to go next.

Then came December 2016. Frostbite spread through her left foot. From detox, she picked up the phone and called Elizabeth Robinson, a municipal court navigator who had spent months trying to convince her to accept a place at Fort Lyon, a long-term sober living and recovery community on Colorado's eastern plains.

Livovich had turned it down before.

"I knew that if I stayed here and relied on this hospital," she said, "I might as well just cut my own foot off."

Fort Lyon gave her something housing instability rarely allows: time. She spent 18 months there and returned to Boulder in August 2018 with a state-funded housing subsidy. And an apartment. For the first time in years, life began to settle into something predictable. The constant churn of survival receded. The crises grew less frequent. Long-term plans stopped feeling hypothetical.

Meanwhile, a federal voucher application she had long forgotten about, submitted years before Fort Lyon and stable housing, kept inching through the system.

"I vaguely remember signing up for this lottery," she said. "Obviously, I wasn't selected and I was put on a waitlist."

A waitlist she didn't even know existed.

She got sober. She got housed. Life moved forward.

"Six or seven years of a wait, and I was called."

The voucher everyone wants

To Livovich, the federal voucher represented something fundamentally different from the state subsidy she already had.

"It's the cream of the crop."

The voucher offered mobility, the option to leave Boulder, move elsewhere in Colorado or relocate out of state. Unlike the state subsidy attached to her existing housing, this assistance could move with her. Receiving it should have felt like an ending. Instead, it marked the beginning of another process.

At orientation, Livovich sat in a room with about 30 other people who had spent years waiting for the same opportunity. Housing authority staff reviewed the rules, collected paperwork and explained a reality that surprised her: more orientation notices had been sent than vouchers were available.

Not everyone would make it through. Some would fail background checks, some would arrive without the required paperwork and others would never appear at all.

"I was in a very different situation than everyone else in that room because I already knew all the paperwork I needed ... and I already had an apartment."

For those who receive a voucher, the search begins immediately. Recipients generally have about 60 days to find housing while covering their own application fees, deposits and moving costs. Housing authorities provide specialists who manage inspections and paperwork, but finding an apartment remains the tenant's responsibility.

"So now I have to start looking for a one-bedroom apartment that's going to accept my voucher," Livovich said, "but also who's going to accept me. Who's going to accept my background."

For many people who have experienced homelessness, those barriers remain exactly where they were before.

"If landlords don't want to take you," she said, "they're going to find a reason not to."

What frustrates Livovich most is the perception that a voucher is a finish line.

"I think there's this misconception that they have these vouchers falling from the sky and people can just snag them and easily move into a place and stay there for the rest of their lives," she said. "That's absolutely not the case."

The law

For years, voucher holders described running into the same wall. Sometimes it was explicit. A landlord simply wouldn't accept Section 8. Other times it appeared in the fine print of a rental listing, buried in exclusions that told applicants not to bother. The answer was often "no" long before a background check, a lease application or a conversation ever took place.

In 2021, Colorado attempted to change that. House Bill 20-1332 added source of income as a protected class under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, making it illegal to reject an applicant solely because they relied on a housing voucher or another lawful form of non-wage income.

The law removed one obstacle. It did nothing to get Livovich down her stairs.

Smaller landlords remained exempt. Thousands of voucher holders continued finding the same dead ends. Four years later, lawmakers returned to the issue. House Bill 25-1240 eliminated those exemptions, established a minimum $5,000 penalty for discrimination, restricted excessive late fees and strengthened requirements for landlords to cooperate with the paperwork needed to secure housing subsidies.

Rep. Junie Joseph, whose district includes Boulder, viewed the legislation as an attempt to narrow the distance between what the law promised and what renters experienced.

"We wanted to ensure that landlords know that, hey, if you so decide to discriminate against someone just because they have a voucher, by giving them the runaround, by making it harder for them to have access to housing, that they also have remedies," she said.

The best local measure anyone has is a 2023 Boulder-Broomfield HOME Consortium assessment drawing on a 2020 survey, fielded before either law took effect. It found nearly 80% of surveyed voucher holders described finding a landlord who accepts vouchers as somewhat or very difficult, citing too few available units, landlords unwilling to participate and the challenge of simply figuring out which properties might say yes.

What has happened since is largely unmeasured. Joseph said she has not been able to track down data on how her own bill is working. "I have not seen it myself," she said of complaints filed under it.

Livovich's complex, which predates many modern accessibility standards, has two locations and, she said, "not even an ADA option to move into."

Asked whether she has looked for another apartment, she answered in six words:

"I have not. I've wanted to."

Moving would mean giving the housing authority 60 days' notice, filing a portability request, then giving her landlord 30 days' notice, two clocks that do not sync, and a gap between leases that can leave a voucher holder without a place to sleep for a night, sometimes weeks.

"It deters me... even now that I have to get up and down eight stairs to get in and out of this apartment. And I'm still like, man... I don't want to take the chance of not having a place to sleep or having my stuff in limbo or having to get a storage unit and then paying movers twice. I mean, I'm on a voucher. Obviously, my income is limited."

The consensus

Drew Hamrick saw this coming.

He spent years arguing that lawmakers were aiming at the wrong target. He is general counsel for the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, and his objection was never that landlords should be free to turn voucher holders away. The vouchers are federal. The money is federal. The shortage, he argues, originates there too. What the legislature could regulate was one party in the transaction with little control over the situation.

"This requirement that all landlords participate in the program really was attacking the wrong problem. Not the usability of vouchers, but rather the availability of vouchers," he said.

He cites a ratio not unique to Boulder. "There were times where [Public Housing Authorities] were getting 1,000 vouchers in and publicizing that and having a lottery for applicants and they'd get 10,000 applicants for 1,000 vouchers."

He argues the bills leave landlords with little recourse: no provision for a security deposit, none for property damage, and the PHA itself able to cancel its share of the rent on 30 days' notice. For a small landlord, that is enough risk to stay out of the program entirely.

Jeremy Durham, executive director of Boulder Housing Partners, reports that roughly 85% of households that receive a voucher through his agency ultimately lease a unit. Of the 1,417 vouchers BHP administers, 1,391 were under lease as of this fall. Like Hamrick, he sees the failures happening upstream before a lottery ever opens.

"You're told by HUD kind of a nominal number of vouchers, but ultimately it's the budget that matters," Durham said. "And the HUD budgets don't always line up cleanly to actually lease all of the vouchers that you think you'd be able to."

Durham said BHP has seen no measurable shift in landlord participation since the introduction of new legislation. Though he cautioned that the law passed just as voucher funding tightened, leaving too few new vouchers to test it against

Joseph does not dispute their diagnoses. She counts landlords among her constituents, and she has kept meeting with the Apartment Association and other opponents of her housing bills even where the disagreement is fundamental.

"We need landlords, and we need landlords in Boulder to help us house people," she said.

Even Joseph acknowledges the limits of what the legislation can reach.

"You're ensuring those who are currently housed stay housed," she said. "But as far as those who are not housed, then that becomes a little bit more complicated."

Still counting

If Livovich could change the system, she would not start with the law.

She would start with the deposit.

"I would really like to see the Section 8 vouchers include funding for deposits and maybe 2 application fees," she said. "Even a navigator that can guide people to the resources that are already existing."

What she wants is modest. The shortage around her is not.

Hamrick argues the federal program is written asymmetrically: extensive rules for how authorities must treat tenants, and "almost none about how the PHA has to behave towards the housing provider."

Durham believes the solution is tangible: build more housing. Alpine Balsam and Harvest 34 will add 99 project-based voucher units. The subsidy attaches to the apartment, not the renter. Against the nearly 2,400 people who applied the last time the waitlist opened, that is, as Durham put it, "a dent, but it's something."

Joseph agrees about the broader challenge.

"It seemed very hard for community members, renters, to navigate this process on their own," she said. "It's unfair."

She puts it in terms of shared cost. "When someone becomes homeless, who picks up the tab? It's me and you. It's the taxpayers. It's not the landlords. It's definitely not the big corporations. It's regular people."

Livovich wants a community where she can live affordably and get in and out of her own front door.

For Livovich, the debate is not abstract.

Every day, there are still eight stairs between her and Boulder.