Longmont urban renewal authority advances transit center plans

By Riggs Robertson

The Longmont Urban Renewal Authority met Aug. 18 to discuss further developments on the transit center and its continued construction.

LURA and Boulder County approved an expedited agreement to provide tax increment revenue from the First and Main Urban Renewal Plan. These taxes cannot be used for anything other than previously defined public improvements. These include the construction of public buildings, including transit centers, and associated horizontal infrastructure.

After numerous meetings with the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, the water conservancy district decided to pursue a neutral pass-through agreement with the city of Longmont. Due to the high demand for these types of requests, the NCWCD was unwilling to make exceptions, as officials felt they might have to continue making them. All collected revenue will be remitted back to the NCWCD, which is estimated at about $17,000 per year.

An intergovernmental agreement was approved with the St. Vrain Valley School District concerning the First and Main Urban Renewal Plan. The Authority will remit a portion of the district's collected property taxes back to the district while also retaining a portion to be used for other aspects of the project. A total of $16.6 million was pledged over the course of the agreement.

Discussions have begun between LURA and the Downtown Development Authority involving some overlapping parcel districts and decisions about what to do with the tax revenue. While no decisions have been made, the Authority is likely to maintain 61% of the property tax increment, while the DDA maintains approximately 70%. The 9% difference will be evaluated on a yearly basis for use in mutually beneficial projects. Negotiations will continue.

LURA extends a heartfelt thank you to its staff for their continued hard work.